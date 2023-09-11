Kansas Speedway is an interesting venue where drivers race side by side and right up by the wall. The race has moved around the playoffs to a fair degree over the years. Now, it’s the second race of the playoffs in early September.

As compared to Darlington Raceway last week, I immediately found that there was a significant increase in playoff focus. I suppose that is the result of having the individual rounds in the playoffs. As you can tell, I’ve never been a fan of the playoffs or the Chase that came before it.

Without the playoffs, what would have been the biggest story of Sunday’s (Sept. 10) race? Likely the tire issues that befell three different playoff contenders (Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace and Chris Buescher). On the broadcast, yes, we got replays of the incidents, interviews (of Truex from the infield care center and Wallace after the race) and more.

However, we never got a good idea on the broadcast of what caused these failures. Truex’s crew chief James Small posted this picture after Truex’s failure.

That is a very small dimple for lack of better words. But that’s enough for air to leak out of a tire and end Truex’s day. Even an inner tire probably wouldn’t have helped him there. I guess that’s a cut tire, but I’m not sure where that would have come from knowing that it happened so early.

All three failures came at different points in the run. Truex’s came in the opening laps. Wallace’s tire had about 21 laps of green flag racing on it before it failed. Buescher had put closer to 50 laps on his tires before his failure. Just looking at that, you can’t really pinpoint a root cause.

In addition, viewers also didn’t really get any idea of what tire wear actually looked like during the race. There were the three aforementioned failures, but I don’t know what a good tire would have looked like at the end of a run. It is NBC Sports’ responsibility to bring those pictures to viewers. Otherwise, all you have to go by are lap times on the broadcast or whatever timing and scoring setup from NASCAR that you have access to. That doesn’t tell the whole story.

Racing-wise, much of the action was clustered around the restarts, which seems to be the norm these days. Once the restart scramble wrapped up, the field spread out significantly. You would see some battles from time to time, but the focus was clearly on the playoff contenders.

Then again, for much of the race, they were all running near the front of the field. At one point, the playoff drivers constituted 13 of the top 15 drivers. That changed as the race continued and more people ran into trouble.

This might give you a notion that Sunday’s race was rather boring. I don’t think it was. There were multiple decent battles shown on-air, sometimes with the double box setup. According to NASCAR’s loop data, passing was up by nearly four passes per green flag lap over last year. Otherwise, it was very similar to last year’s race that Wallace won.

Other than instances like when Kyle Larson’s team made its tire gamble and went to the back, most of the battles that you saw were toward the very front of the field. As a result, you only saw a small snippet of what was actually going on.

That’s the honest truth when it comes to coverage of NASCAR playoff races. Everyone gets so wrapped up in playoff fever that they become blind to everything else that is going on around them. As a result, the fanbase (that doesn’t make the haul to the track) thinks that the racing is boring because that’s all they see.

Pre-race coverage was very playoff-focused. I know we’re in the playoffs, but that stuff is simply not why I watch Countdown to Green. I want to be informed about what to look out for in the race itself. Questioning and analysis don’t need to be couched in playoff talk. The Hollywood Casino 400 is a race itself, not a means to an end.

Post-race coverage was fairly substantial. Viewers got nine different post-race interviews, including the top-five finishers.

Looking back, I’m actually surprised that Wallace consented to the TV interview knowing that he finished 32nd. What we got from Wallace here is somewhat typical. He was really bummed out, which shouldn’t have surprised anyone since he sincerely thought that he could have won the race. Pace-wise, Wallace was right there and probably was going to contend for at least a top-five finish.

Overall, this was a pretty average playoff race for NBC Sports. The Round of 16 is usually the time in which the playoffs don’t completely overtake the broadcast. The focus here was too heavy for my tastes. You had constant point reminders that covered up much of the scoring pylon, the booth going on about “playoff implications” and so on.

Admittedly, much of this was due to Truex going out so early with his tire failure. However, the playoffs are not the only story in Kansas. Chase Elliott darn near could have won this race Sunday. Erik Jones nearly upset the lot with his two-tire strategy.

In Jones’ case, he ran well all day and would have been right near the top 10 without the late caution. It actually ended up hurting Elliott. The booth did give Jones some dap during the broadcast for his recent improvement of form.

I know that this coming Saturday night is the first cutoff race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. I’m not looking forward to that fact. However, NBC Sports needs to realize that the playoffs are not the end-all. People aren’t necessarily watching a 400-mile race for playoff coverage all day. All the stories need to be covered. By doing that, you’ll have a much more complete and exciting broadcast for viewers.

That’s all for this week. Next weekend is a busy quadruple-header at Bristol Motor Speedway. Thursday is a doubleheader with the ARCA Menards Series (in conjunction with ARCA Menards Series East) and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs start Friday night, while the NASCAR Cup Series races Saturday night.

In addition, Formula 1 returns to action on the streets of Singapore. IMSA will also be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks. TV listings can be found here.

I will be in Indianapolis for this weekend’s IMSA races. However, I will be able to get you a full critique of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race and the Food City 300 for next week’s edition of Couch Potato Tuesday here at Frontstretch. The Critic’s Annex will cover Friday night’s coverage of the Kansas Lottery 200.

Next week’s column will also fall on a couple of notable game show anniversaries. As a result, we’ll work something along those lines into the column if it can fit into the flow of the column.

