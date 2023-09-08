Christian Eckes Steals Kansas Win in 2-Lap Shootout

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Christian Eckes took his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season by shoving his way past Zane Smith and Corey Heim during a green-white-checkered finish at Kansas Speedway.

Taylor Gray capitalized on the chaotic battle for the lead to sneak through to second, with Matt DiBenedetto finishing third. DiBenedetto, however, will be less than thrilled with a third-place result as only a win could advance him to the next round of the playoffs.

“That was wild – I didn’t know if I was going to win it or not,” Eckes told NBC after the race. ‘We had, like, a sixth-place truck all day but that caution coming out… I knew we had a shot at it and here we are. We haven’t won in a really long time.”

Heim and Smith completed the top five ahead of Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen, Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love and Tyler Ankrum.

Sanchez and Hocevar won the first two stages; and the latter made his presence known as the laps wound down, running toward the top three on the final restart before faltering during the dash to the checkered flag.

