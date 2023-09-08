Connor Mosack Earns First Career ARCA Win at Kansas

Connor Mosack is finally a winner in the ARCA Menards Series. On Friday night (Sept. 8), he took advantage of attrition and his fast No. 18 Toyota to win the Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 at Kansas Speedway for his first career ARCA victory.

“Michigan we were really fast but really loose so we just went to work on where the balance should be,” Mosack victoriously said post-race. “I was a little worried today, we were pretty free in practice but Matt [Ross, the crew chief] made a really good change at the break and this thing was pretty dialed in. Definitely holding my breath there at the end but we got it done.”

Mosack’s dominance and attrition left only two drivers on the lead lap: Mosack and runner-up Carson Kvapil, who made his national series debut.

In addition to Mosack and Kvapil scoring career-bests at Kansas, all top-seven finishers achieved career-best results. Driving a No. 55 with Raising Cane’s sponsorship, Toni Breidinger earned her career-best finish of third.

ARCA Menards Series East regular Lavar Scott finished fourth, his fourth top five and fifth top 10 in five main series starts.

Jake Finch already boasts an East win at Dover Motor Speedway earlier this season, but his fifth-place performance is his first national series top five.

Series regular Christian Rose wound up sixth with Scott Melton in seventh. Dean Thompson, Mandy Chick and Andy Jankowiak rounded out the top 10 in eighth through 10th, respectively.

The second Kansas race of the season was not kind to the top three in points as all three wound up with DNFs.

Points leader Jesse Love had a right-front tire issue, which resulted in him slamming his No. 20 Toyota into the wall. Love’s 19th-place result is his second-worst of the season and his second DNF too.

“No, not necessarily,” Love told FOX Sports pit reporter Heather DeBeaux. “We definitely were pretty tight, tighter than I thought we were going to be and it hindered us a little bit. Once the right front tire blew, I just kind of went for the ride. There was no point in going out again. We were going to try our hardest; you know it’s a point or two. We’re obviously going for the owners point championship and that’s pretty tight. Work as hard as we can to get this thing back out there. […] upsetting but God still has a plan for everything and we’ll try to dig ourselves out here.”

Third in points entering Kansas, Frankie Muniz has lacked luck lately, and right before the halfway competition caution bad luck struck Muniz again as he too had a right-front tire go down, sending him hard into the wall.

Muniz finished 18th.

Andres Perez de Lara, second in points, made contact with the wall early in the race and never recovered. The damage to his No. 2 worsened throughout the race, and he ultimately wound up 17th.

Mosack captured his first ARCA trophy in his last scheduled start of the season. East series points leader, and two-time ARCA victor, William Sawalich will take the reigns of the No. 18 for the final three races of the season.

ARCA has a quick turnaround as it next heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bush’s Beans 200. The 200-lap race will begin on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

