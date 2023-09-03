Jesse Love Wins at DuQuoin For 9th ARCA Win in 2023

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Jesse Love won an ARCA Menards Series race in 2023. Yes, for the ninth time in 2023, Love won, this time on Sunday (Sept. 3) night at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

Love, the series points leader, won the Southern Illinois 100 for his 11th career ARCA victory and his first trip to DuQuoin victory lane.

Love’s Venturini Motorsports teammate Brent Crews finished second, one spot shy of capturing the top prize of $20,000 in Performance Seed Dirt Double. Crews won at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, then his runner-up performance earned him the $7,500 highest dirt finisher prize.

Love secured the $5,000 second-best award and Andres Perez de Lara, by virtue of his fifth-place finish on Sunday night, was third-best and secured $2,500.

Will Kimmel finished third in the Southern Illinois 100 after posting the fastest lap in the practice session. Polesitter William Sawalich finished fourth with Perez de Lara in fifth.

ARCA dirt regular Kelly Kovski finished sixth, Christian Rose seventh, Tim Monroe eighth, Alex Clubb ninth and Brayton Laster finished 10th. Both Monroe and Clubb achieved their first top 10s of the 2023 season.

The Labor Day weekend ARCA dirt race had six cautions, three courtesy of Monroe.

While most of the incidents were for single-car spins, there was one three-car wreck involving Sean Hingorani, Frankie Muniz and Sean Corr.

Muniz finished 12th, the last car running at the finish, whereas Corr and Hingorani finished 13th and 14th, respectively.

After now completing its two dirt track events, ARCA heads to Kansas Speedway for its second race in 2023 at the 1.5-mile racetrack. The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 will take place on Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

