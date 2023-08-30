Entry List: 2023 Southern Illinois 150

The 16th race of the ARCA Menards Series season takes the tour to the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds for the Southern Illinois 150.

Five races remain on the season.

Eighteen cars make up the entry list for the race, the second and final dirt event of 2023.

Sean Corr returns in his family-owned Empire Racing Group No. 8 for his seventh appearance of the season.

Clayton Weatherman will make his season debut in the No. 10 for Fast Track Racing and first since the 2010s. After competing in the No. 01 last at The Milwaukee Mile, Dallas Frueh shifts to the team’s No. 11 entry.

For the second time this year, Kelly Kovski will compete in the field, driving his family-owned No. 16.

Fresh off his first career win at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Brent Crews returns in the No. 25 for Venturini Motorsports to attempt to snag the bonus for winning both dirt races.

Brayton Laster takes over in the No. 31 for Rise Motorsports after Rita Goulet piloted the ride in Milwaukee.

Brad Smith will drive his self-owned No. 48. Smith competed in the No. 69. Will Kimmel will be in that ride this week in his season debut.

ARCA drivers will hit the track on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 2, with live stream coverage provided by FloRacing.

