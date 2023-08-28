Entry List: 2023 Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Darlington Raceway is the site of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ next race of the 2023 season.

There are 39 cars entered, so one will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 returns to the track with Kyle Larson driving.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-timer Corey Heim returns to Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 24.

After driving a third Jordan Anderson Racing entry at Daytona International Speedway, Jeb Burton returns to his usual ride, JAR’s No. 27.

Emerling-Gase Motorsports’ No. 35 is currently listed without a driver, while Matt Mills returns to the team in the No. 53.

Sage Karam and Rajah Caruth are back with Alpha Prime Racing, driving the Nos. 44 and 45, respectively.

After skipping the previous two races, MBM Motorsports is back with its No. 66, with Timmy Hill driving.

Ross Chastain will pull double duty, driving DGM Racing’s No. 91 in addition to his NASCAR Cup Series duties.

Stefan Parsons is back in SS-Green Light Racing’s No. 07, and Chad Finchum makes his first start for the team this year in its No. 08.

The Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET. USA Network will broadcast the event.

