Ryan Preece Released From Hospital After Daytona Crash

Ryan Preece has been released from Halifax Medical Center near Daytona International Speedway and is on his way home to North Carolina after a multi-flip crash in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Aug. 27.

SHR offered no further details about Preece’s status.

He is on his way home to North Carolina. — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 27, 2023

Saturday night at Daytona (Aug. 26) with six laps to go in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Preece made contact on the backstretch with Erik Jones, causing his car to spin into the infield grass.

The car then got airborne and corkscrewed and pirouetted down the backstretch in a violent crash.

The No. 41 Ford Mustang came to rest and safety crews responded quickly. Preece got out of his car under his own power but was placed on a stretcher to be transported to the infield care center.

It was later revealed that Preece was transported to the local hospital but was awake and alert.

If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough.



Dammit. Fast @racechoice @FordPerformance Mustang. I’m coming back. — Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) August 27, 2023

There has been no update as to his status for next weekend’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.

