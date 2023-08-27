Ryan Preece Released From Hospital After Daytona Crash

Ryan Preece has been released from Halifax Medical Center near Daytona International Speedway and is on his way home to North Carolina after a multi-flip crash in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Aug. 27.
SHR offered no further details about Preece’s status.
Saturday night at Daytona (Aug. 26) with six laps to go in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Preece made contact on the backstretch with Erik Jones, causing his car to spin into the infield grass.
The car then got airborne and corkscrewed and pirouetted down the backstretch in a violent crash.
The No. 41 Ford Mustang came to rest and safety crews responded quickly. Preece got out of his car under his own power but was placed on a stretcher to be transported to the infield care center.
It was later revealed that Preece was transported to the local hospital but was awake and alert.
There has been no update as to his status for next weekend’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.
About the author
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Glad he’s okay. Hitting the grass in these types of crashes is sometimes worse than hitting the wall.
While flipping through the air looks violent and scary, from an impact stand point it’s likely better then the abrupt stop against a wall that Blaney experienced. All that spinning and shedding of parts will also dissipate energy to some degree.