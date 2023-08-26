William Sawalich Scores ARCA Pole at Milwaukee

A stacked weekend slate of racing from the Milwaukee Mile on Saturday (Aug. 26) concluded with William Sawalich claiming the pole for Sunday’s (Aug. 27) Sprecher 150 with a speed of 125.701 mph.

The ARCA Menards Series is set for its fourth combination race with the ARCA Menards Series East this season, and points toward both championships will be up for grabs.

ARCA national series points leader Jesse Love will start alongside Sawalich on the front row. Love’s series-leading eight triumphs this year include two short-track wins. Love will look to add another Sunday night.

NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series star Grant Enfinger will roll off third in his return to the ARCA Menards Series, while the Venturini Motorsports teammates of Conner Jones and Sean Hingorani rounded out the top five.

Andres Perez de Lara, Luke Fenhaus (Sawalich’s competition for the East title), Lavar Scott, Gus Dean and Frankie Muniz completed the back half of the top 10.

Tune in to FS1 on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. ET to catch the ARCA Menards Series in action from the Milwaukee Mile.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article