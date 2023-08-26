Ty Majeski Fastest At Milwaukee In Truck Practice

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Ty Majeski posted the fastest speed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice Aug. 26 at The Milwaukee Mile with a lap of 120.391 mph.

Playoff drivers surged to the top of the charts late in the session. Nick Sanchez sat second at 120.269 mph and Carson Hocevar took third with a 120.269.

Playoff drivers Matt DiBenedetto and Zane Smith rounded out the top five.

Corey Heim had the fastest Toyota in sixth, while Chase Purdy was the fastest non-playoff driver in seventh.

Ahead of his Truck debut should he qualify, Sean Hingorani finished practice in eighth, and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing teammates Jake Garcia and Christian Eckes took the final two spots in the top 10.

Missing from the top half of the grid was Matt Crafton. The playoff driver placed 27th on the chart with a lap of 118.145 mph. Crafton currently joins DiBenedetto below the cut line, just two points behind Sanchez.

All 37 entered drivers entered took a time.

The Truck Series makes its return to The Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2009. Qualifying for the Clean Harbors 175 will take place Sunday, Aug. 27, at 11:30 a.m. ET and the race is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

