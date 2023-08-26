Max Verstappen Outlasts Lando Norris, George Russell for Home Pole at The Netherlands

Max Verstappen scored yet another Formula 1 pole in 2023 in a tricky P3 qualifying session on Saturday, Oct. 26, outlasting the McLaren of Lando Norris and Mercedes of George Russell.
Norris was faster than the points leader in sector one but was unable to carry on with that speed in the high drag McLaren in the higher-speed sections of the racetrack. Russell had the benefit of being the last out.
“It was a very tricky qualifying,” Verstappen said in the post-session podium interview. “Started on the intermediates, the track surface [was] quite slippery, with the new tarmac.
“It was all about putting your laps in and staying out of trouble. [I] think we managed that quite well, but also at the end when we could go onto the slick tires and it was like one dry line in some places. We had to risk it a bit, but that last lap was very enjoyable.”
This continues a dominant run of form for Verstappen. This weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, the Dutchman is searching for his ninth straight F1 win. It would match the all-time record currently held by Sebastian Vettel set in 2013.
Q3
Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez began the round on intermediate tires, but quickly pitted for soft tires.
With eight minutes and 13 seconds remaining in the session, Logan Sargeant spun out of turn 2 after putting in a banker lap. It was an awful end to a great day for Sargeant, who became the first American to qualify in the top 10 of a Formula 1 race since Michael Andretti in 1993.
With four minutes and five seconds left, Leclerc hit the wall and stalled out exiting turn 9. The Ferrari driver could not finish the session and brought out the red flag.
4. Alex Albon
6. Carlos Sainz
7. Perez
9. Leclerc
10. Sargeant
Q2
The track spent most of this round drying out, but all drivers still used intermediates throughout the round. There were no on-track incidents in this round.
11. Lance Stroll
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Lewis Hamilton
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Nico Hulkenburg
Q1
It had rained throughout the morning at the racetrack, with a very wet Free Practice 3 session followed by an F2 Sprint Race that ended prematurely with no points awarded.
So even though there was no rain to start in qualifying, the track itself began in intermediate tire conditions. A slight rain began as the session ended.
There were no on-track incidents in this round.
The drivers eliminated in Q1:
16. Zhou Guanyu
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Kevin Magnussen
19. Valtteri Bottas
20. Liam Lawson
The Dutch Grand Prix will go lights out on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. ET. Coverage in the United States will be provided by Sky Sports through ESPN.
