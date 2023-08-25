Chase Briscoe Wins Cup Pole for Regular Season Finale at Daytona

Chase Briscoe won his second NASCAR Cup Series pole in Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying at Daytona International Speedway by setting a fastest lap of 181.822 mph.

Briscoe’s first pole came at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in 2022. This is also Stewart Haas Racing’s second pole of the season, with the first coming from Aric Almirola at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July.

Almirola joins his teammate on the front row after being knocked off the pole at the final second.

Behind them, Harrison Burton earned a career-best starting position of third while the two Toyotas battling for the final transfer spot – Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs -completed the top five.

Xfinity regular Riley Herbst qualified a Cup career-best sixth in his No. 36 Monster Energy Ford while driving for Front Row Motorsports with SHR support.

Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top 10.

The Coke Zero 400 will go green on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage for the regular season finale will be provided by NBC.

