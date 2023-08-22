Sunday’s (Aug. 20) NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International featured just one caution for Chase Elliott running out of fuel on lap 56.

It was the first Cup race with one caution since … last week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

From 2003 to 2022 – a span of 20 seasons – the only race with one caution was a rain-shortened race at Auto Club Speedway in 2012; the Cup Series has already surpassed that total in a span of eight days.

A Feat That Hasn’t Been Seen in 45 Years

In terms of statistical anomalies, the last time that there were back-to-back races with one or no cautions was in June 1978, when events at Riverside International Raceway and Michigan International Speedway had one apiece.

To have back-to-back one-caution races in 2023, when only road courses can mathematically have less than two, is absurd. And if it wasn’t for the No. 9 team’s mistake on fuel mileage, Sunday (Aug. 20) may very well have been the first caution-free race since 2002.

The Cleanest Stretch of the Next Gen Car?

While the race at MIS two weeks ago was an attrition battle with nine cautions, the prior race at Richmond Raceway had three cautions, and just one for cause: a spin by Daniel Suarez on lap 391 of 400.

Therefore, three of the last four races – Richmond, Indy and The Glen – have combined to have a grand total of one DNF: Michael McDowell at The Glen, who bowed out after 74 of the 90 laps with electrical issues.

In a Next Gen car that has predominately seen higher attrition rates as teams continue to figure it out, the month represents arguably the cleanest and tamest stretch of the car since its introduction.

Even with one caution, the race broke plenty of records. The 56-lap green flag run to start the race was the longest at Watkins Glen in the modern era, just barely eclipsing the 55-lap run to start the 1995 running. The one caution was also a modern-era record at The Glen, as the previous low was three cautions in 1992, 1995 and 2017.

But perhaps the most jaw-dropping statistics to come out of The Glen were the time of the race and the average running speed.

A Modern Era and a Watkins Glen First

As one could expect, race winner William Byron set a new race record at the track in terms of average speed. But Byron didn’t just break the old record: he shattered it.

In the 36 Watkins Glen races between 1986 and 2022, the race’s average speed eclipsed 100 mph on three occasions: 1995 (103.030), 2017 (104.132) and 2021 (101.031). The 2023 edition blew all of those out of the water by becoming the first race to average over 110, as Byron completed the 90 laps at a speed of 111.426 mph.

Now, what do you think the run time of the race was? Last week’s run time at Indy was 2 hours, 9 minutes and 59 seconds to complete 200 (or to be exact, 199.998) miles. The 2017 Watkins Glen race – the prior record for average speed – was finished in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 3 seconds.

Sunday’s race was completed in under two hours – the first race in the entire modern era to do so.

Today was the shortest Cup race time-wise in the modern era (since 1972)



The length of the race and the quality of the racing will certainly draw differing opinions based on who you ask, but that’s a story for a different time.

Looking Ahead

Whether fans enjoyed or had gripes with the road courses the past two weekends, the Cup Series now heads to the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway in a race that will be the polar opposite of what was seen on Sunday.

The 13 races at Daytona since 2017 have averaged 8.5 cautions, and of the 12 races that reached the scheduled distance, nine of them went into overtime.

And in a regular season finale where it’s essentially Bubba Wallace versus the rest of the field for the 16th and final playoff spot, Daytona has been a hot spot for new winners – and winners that only won Daytona that season.

Date Winner Was Daytona the only win of the season? February 2017 Kurt Busch Yes July 2017 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Yes February 2018 Austin Dillon Yes July 2018 Erik Jones Yes February 2019 Denny Hamlin No (won 6 races) July 2019 Justin Haley Yes February 2020 Denny Hamlin No (won 7 races) August 2020 William Byron Yes February 2021 Michael McDowell Yes August 2021 Ryan Blaney No (won 3 races) February 2022 Austin Cindric Yes August 2022 Austin Dillon Yes February 2023 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Yes (so far)

Will that trend continue on Saturday (Aug. 26) night? Only one way to find out.

