SRX Announces Official Dates for 2024 Season

The Camping World SRX Series will officially be back in 2024.

The series tweeted on Aug. 22 its six Thursday night dates for the return of the summer series’ fourth season.

The official dates are July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, all on ESPN.

We got a date… six to be exact. 🖊️



The 2024 SRX / Thursday Night Thunder dates are here. pic.twitter.com/E0ysBP2dQQ — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) August 22, 2023

The series raced on Saturday nights on CBS for the first two seasons in 2021 and 2022, before making the move to ESPN and Thursday nights this past season. The series also brought back the famed Thursday Night Thunder that once was on ESPN, just in a new variation.

Series CEO Don Hawk also tweeted his thoughts on the news.

The model is 6 races for a Championship in 2024 @SRXracing and we’ve already received the dates from our TV partners @espn – fire away Tracks, Drivers and SPONSORS on your willingness to participate. A lot of runway here, let’s roll. 🖊️



Hawk https://t.co/tQ1cOIWsef — Donald Hawk (@HawkSMI) August 22, 2023

The series has already awarded Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, V.T., one of the six Thursday night races after immense flooding canceled the event at the track this season. However, the Thunder Road race date has not been announced yet.

The rest of the 2024 schedule as well as the driver lineup also have not been announced yet.

