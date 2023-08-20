Stock Car Scoop: A One-Berth Playoff Race After Watkins Glen

William Byron‘s dominant win at Watkins Glen International on Sunday (Aug. 20) was the No. 24 team’s fifth of the year, while Byron’s teammate Chase Elliott fell further out of the playoff picture after running out of fuel and losing a lap mid-race. Two playoff spots were locked up by Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski, leaving one spot open for grabs next week at Daytona International Speedway.

Adam Cheek and Anthony Damcott discuss the playoff bubble situation, how the Next Gen performed at The Glen, and more after Byron’s victory.

