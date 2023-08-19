Race Weekend Central
Ty Gibbs during qualifying for the Shriners Children's 200 at the Glen, 8/19/2023 (Photo: Phil Allaway)

(Photo: Phil Allaway)

Ty Gibbs on Pole for Watkins Glen Xfinity Race

Stephen Stumpf

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ return to the Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York, it was Ty Gibbs who led the way in qualifying with a speed of 125.019 mph.

It’s the first pole for Gibbs in his limited 2023 Xfinity schedule, and his first since winning the Xfinity championship at Phoenix Raceway last November.

Alex Bowman put up a time that was good enough for the outside of the front row, while Justin Allgaier was the highest-qualifying Xfinity regular in third. Cole Custer was the fastest Ford in fourth, while Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Sam Mayer completed the top five.

Daniel Hemric, Josh Berry, Kyle Busch, Sammy Smith and Riley Herbst rounded out the top 10.

Shriners Childrens 200 Starting Lineup

The Shriners Childrens 200 will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by USA Network.

