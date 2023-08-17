Austin Hill Returning to RCR Xfinity Team in 2024

Austin Hill will return to Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the team announced Aug. 17.

Hill has signed a multi-year extension with the organization.

“I’ve found a home at Richard Childress Racing and it’s an honor to be able to continue my career racing for one of the most successful organizations in the garage,” Hill said in a team release. “In looking at the next step of my career, I was presented with several opportunities, but it all came down to being surrounded by racers who want to win, believe in me, and will do their best to give me every opportunity to be successful. I want to thank Richard Childress and everyone at RCR and ECR Engines. I’m excited to race for wins and championships within the NASCAR Xfinity Series for years to come.”

I’m backkkkk. Ready for more checkered flags with @RCRracing and the 21 team! pic.twitter.com/u83fW3uZba — Austin Hill (@_AustinHill) August 17, 2023

Hill joined RCR in 2022 after running several seasons in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In two seasons with the organization, he has six wins, 24 top fives and 38 top 10s.

He has excelled in the Xfinity Series in 2023, leading the regular season standings on the strength of four wins, 13 top fives and 17 top 10s.

“Austin Hill has set a benchmark for competitiveness within the garage and has proven to be a talented racer who wants to win,” RCR chairman and CEO Richard Childress added. “We’re pleased that Austin has found success at RCR and are looking forward to competing for a championship in 2023, 2024, and beyond.”

Hill has also made four career NASCAR Cup Series starts, including three in 2023 with Beard Motorsports.

RCR fields two full-time Xfinity Series entries for Hill and Sheldon Creed in the No. 2. Creed has not announced his plans for 2024 yet.

