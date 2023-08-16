Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour: Is it Time for a Break From NASCAR Stage Breaks?

Dalton Hopkins, Trey Lyle and Michael Massie

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Preston Pardus joins Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie to give his perspective of his eventful Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course weekend and discusses his opinion on if the Xfinity Series should stay on the road course in 2024.

Also, the boys give their take on the idea of stage breaks being done away with for the entire calendar rather than only the road courses and give their perspective on the rise of Michael McDowell‘s career in the last couple of years.

Afterward, in the wake of McDowell’s underdog performance, everyone gives their thought on the greatest upset victories in NASCAR history.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

wildcats2016

Is it time for a break? IMO yes because also IMO it is something that should NEVER have been implemented. It was a sop to try and deal with the fans who were annoyed over the way cautions were done by NASCAR since they were so obvious about how the caution flag waved.

The stage breaks have taken away the need to manage tires & fuel mileage for the most part since the teams know when they will occur.

They were never necessary in the first place. They were an easy way to get more commercials in for the networks. And POINTS!

