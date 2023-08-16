Happy Hour: Is it Time for a Break From NASCAR Stage Breaks?

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Preston Pardus joins Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie to give his perspective of his eventful Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course weekend and discusses his opinion on if the Xfinity Series should stay on the road course in 2024.

Also, the boys give their take on the idea of stage breaks being done away with for the entire calendar rather than only the road courses and give their perspective on the rise of Michael McDowell‘s career in the last couple of years.

Afterward, in the wake of McDowell’s underdog performance, everyone gives their thought on the greatest upset victories in NASCAR history.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

