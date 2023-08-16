Happy Hour: Is it Time for a Break From NASCAR Stage Breaks?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Preston Pardus joins Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie to give his perspective of his eventful Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course weekend and discusses his opinion on if the Xfinity Series should stay on the road course in 2024.
Also, the boys give their take on the idea of stage breaks being done away with for the entire calendar rather than only the road courses and give their perspective on the rise of Michael McDowell‘s career in the last couple of years.
Afterward, in the wake of McDowell’s underdog performance, everyone gives their thought on the greatest upset victories in NASCAR history.
Listen here or on all podcast platforms.
Is it time for a break? IMO yes because also IMO it is something that should NEVER have been implemented. It was a sop to try and deal with the fans who were annoyed over the way cautions were done by NASCAR since they were so obvious about how the caution flag waved.
The stage breaks have taken away the need to manage tires & fuel mileage for the most part since the teams know when they will occur.
They were never necessary in the first place. They were an easy way to get more commercials in for the networks. And POINTS!