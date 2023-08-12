Daniel Suarez Tops Indy Road Course Qualifying

Daniel Suarez earned his first pole of the NASCAR Cup Series season with Trackhouse Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course with a speed of 99.814 mph.

This is his first pole since his pole in 2019 at the Kentucky Speedway and his third NASCAR Cup Series pole of his career.

To capture the pole, Suarez bested road-course ace and Circuit of the Americas winner Tyler Reddick, who put down a lap speed of 99.649 mph.

Chase Elliott qualified third with a speed of 99.399 mph.

Michael McDowell was the fastest Ford in the field, qualifying fourth ahead Kyle Busch, who completed the top five.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Chicago Street Course winner Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top 10.

Brodie Kostecki spun out on his final lap of Round One Group B trying to knock out van Gisbergen from round one. He finished qualifying in 11th, but sustained significant damage on the outside wall of the traditional oval speedway.

William Byron did not make a lap in qualifying after he failed inspection three times on Friday, barring him from qualifying the car.

The talent-filled Cup Series field will race on the Indy Road Course tomorrow, Aug. 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Broadcasting will be provided by NBC.

