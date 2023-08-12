AJ Allmendinger Earns Pole for Xfinity Indy Road Course Race

AJ Allmendinger won the pole for today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. He qualified with a speed of 92.985 mph.

It marks Allmendinger’s eleventh pole in the Xfinity Series.

Allmendinger beat fellow Cup Series regular Ty Gibbs ,who recorded a lap speed of 92.352 mph.

The fastest of the Xfinity Series regulars was Josh Berry in third with a 92.342 mph lap.

Points co-leader Austin Hill and Daniel Hemric completed the top five.

Cole Custer, Ross Chastain, the other points co-leader John Hunter Nemechek, Sheldon Creed and Riley Herbst rounded out the top 10.

Camden Murphy, Conor Daly, Will Rodgers and Colin Garrett did not qualify for today’s (Aug. 12) race.

The Xfinity Series will take the green flag at Indy Road Course today, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by USA Network

