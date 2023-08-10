Jordan Anderson Returning to Xfinity at Daytona

Jordan Anderson will return to the track at Daytona International Speedway, competing for his own team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Jordan Anderson Racing announced Aug. 10.

Larry McReynolds will be Anderson’s crew chief in the race.

Anderson has not made an Xfinity start since 2021 at Kansas Speedway and has started a NASCAR national series event since his fiery crash at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2022 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series that left him hospitalized with second degree burns.

“After what happened at Talladega last year I’ve gained a greater appreciation for moments like these and definitely am going to make the most of this one,” Anderson wrote on X.

JAR has not announced what number Anderson will be driving at Daytona. It fields the Nos. 27 and 31 full time in the series for Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff.

Anderson previously expressed interest in returning to the Truck Series at Talladega later this year, though JAR’s No. 3 has not competed in the series in 2023.

McReynolds is the father in-law of Anderson. He has not crew chiefed since working with Jeffrey Earnhardt at the spring 2022 Talladega Xfinity race, where Earnhardt finished second.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article