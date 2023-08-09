Cole Custer’s SHR Team Penalized After Michigan

NASCAR has issued penalties to Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 00 team driven by Cole Custer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, it announced Aug. 9.
The penalty stems from NASCAR confiscating the splitter on Custer’s car during pre-race inspection last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
NASCAR cited Sections 14.4.3.C & H of its rule book, which deals with teams altering manufacturer-supplied parts.
As a result, Custer and the team were docked 20 driver and owner points, as well as five playoff points. Crew chief Jonathan Toney has been fined $25,000.
The Ladera Ranch, Calif., native has earned two wins this season, as well as 12 top 10s. He remains fourth in the Xfinity points standings, though he drops 106 behind John Hunter Nemechek for the regular-season points lead.
About the author
Luken Glover arrived on the Frontstretch scene in 2020. He has been an avid NASCAR fan for the majority of his life, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who used to help former team owner Junie Donlavey in his garage. Glover covers news for the site and took over "The Underdog House" column in 2021. In addition to being a college junior, his hobbies include volunteering at church, playing basketball and tennis, racing go-karts, and helping at his high school alma mater.
