Cole Custer’s SHR Team Penalized After Michigan

NASCAR has issued penalties to Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 00 team driven by Cole Custer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, it announced Aug. 9.

The penalty stems from NASCAR confiscating the splitter on Custer’s car during pre-race inspection last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

NASCAR cited Sections 14.4.3.C & H of its rule book, which deals with teams altering manufacturer-supplied parts.

As a result, Custer and the team were docked 20 driver and owner points, as well as five playoff points. Crew chief Jonathan Toney has been fined $25,000.

The Ladera Ranch, Calif., native has earned two wins this season, as well as 12 top 10s. He remains fourth in the Xfinity points standings, though he drops 106 behind John Hunter Nemechek for the regular-season points lead.

