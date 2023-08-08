Linus Lundqvist Back With Meyer Shank at Indy

Linus Lundqvist returns behind the wheel of Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 in the NTT IndyCar Series Aug. 12 at the Indianapolis Grand Prix circuit, MSR announced Aug. 8.

This comes after Simon Pagenaud was once again not cleared to return following his practice crash at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 1.

Lundqvist is set to make his second consecutive IndyCar start this weekend at Indy following an impressive showing in his first start last Sunday at the Nashville street circuit. The Swedish driver ran the fastest lap of the race and was set for a strong result before crashing into the barriers with 10 laps to go, finishing 25th.

“First I want to say massive thank you to Mike and Jim for their trust to put me back in the car again,” Lundqvist said in a team release. “The Nashville weekend was great in so many ways. Obviously, a lot of impressions and a lot of new stuff for me going on that weekend and I was pretty disappointed with the way that it ended. It was my mistake and I enjoyed it up until that point.

“I think it also left me and the team wanting more, which I am grateful for another opportunity at Indy. I know it is going to be tough again, but now I have a whole race weekend under my belt. Hopefully we can string some good results together and find some good speed, but I feel like it is going to be a super weekend.”

Lundqvist is no stranger to Indy either. In four starts at the track in INDY NXT competition, Lundqvist has three poles and two wins.

Lundqvist and the rest of the IndyCar stars are set to get underway from Indy on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. ET for the Gallagher Grand Prix. Catch the action live on USA Network or SiriusXM channel 160.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article