Persistent Rain Postpones NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan

NASCAR was forced to postpone the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday (Aug. 6) due to persistent rain. The field only completed 74 of the scheduled 200 laps. This is the fourth postponed race of the season.

The rest of the race will resume Monday, Aug. 7, at noon ET. Tyler Reddick currently leads with Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones rounding out the top five.

The racing that did take place today was chaotic as restarts provided the best opportunity to gain track position. Big names like Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell crashed in separate incidents and are out of the race.

Ryan Blaney and Corey Lajoie ran afoul of each other as well, but seemed to somewhat talk it out after the red flag was shown for rain.

There are differing pit strategies scattered throughout the field, which sets up for an exciting finish when the race gets back underway.

Truex was the stage one winner picking up his 60th career stage win and gaining significant ground on capturing the regular season championship. William Byron, Truex’s nearest competitor for that coveted playoff advantage, found trouble as well. Byron made hard contact with the wall on the final lap of stage one. His car was too damaged to repair while on the Damaged Vehicle Policy clock, and his day ended early as well.

Truex has also led 30 laps, the most so far in the event.

Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin round out the top ten.

Coverage of the Firekeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway will resume on Monday at noon ET on USA Network, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and MRN.

