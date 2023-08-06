Greg Van Alst To Attempt Truck Debut in Indianapolis

Greg Van Alst announced Sunday (Aug. 6) he will attempt to make his debut in yet another of NASCAR’s top three touring series this year.

This time, he’s going truckin’.



Van Alst will drive the No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado for Young’s Motorsports at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, Aug. 11, for his debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

I'm so excited for this opportunity starting at IRP this Friday night with @youngsmtrsports and CB Fabricating! Thanks to everyone who has made this happen! Still time to add additional partners.#CBFabricating @NASCAR @NASCAR_Trucks pic.twitter.com/lfzfz3gHEE — Greg Van Alst (@GregVanAlst35) August 6, 2023

Van Alst also made his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last month at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Alpha Prime Racing. He was involved in a crash and finished in 38th.

The veteran driver caught the attention of teams in Xfinity and Trucks by winning the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway in thrilling and emotional fashion.

Funding has been an issue for him, though, and he’s only made four more ARCA starts since. Still, he sits 12th in the driver standings for that series.

The Trucks return to LOIRP for the second year in a row, with the TSport 200 set for Friday, Aug. 11, at 9 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 and MRN will carry the coverage.

