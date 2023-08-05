Martin Truex Jr. to Return to Joe Gibbs Racing for 2024

Martin Truex Jr. will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024, Truex told media Saturday (Aug. 5).

Truex, who currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings, has won three times this season bouncing back from a difficult 2022 season that featured zero wins and missing the playoffs. Now, Truex will be back for more in 2024.

The 2017 champion has 34 total wins in the Cup Series. It will be his 21st season in the top division of stock car racing and his sixth with JGR.

The 43-year-old will continue to race with Gibbs this weekend at Michigan International Speedway and fight for a second championship tomorrow, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. ET. Broadcasting will be provided by USA Network.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article