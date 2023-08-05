Christopher Bell Tops Qualifying for Michigan Cup Race

Christopher Bell won the pole on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 5) for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Bell will lead the field to the green of the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, Aug. 6, thanks to his pole speed of 193.382 mph.

It’s Bell’s second pole of the season, with the other coming at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This is also the sixth pole of his Cup Series career.

Ross Chastain led the Chevrolets by placing his No. 1 Camaro alongside Bell on the front row. He posted a speed of 193.242 mph.

Ty Gibbs, who topped the faster group B session, finished third in qualifying. His teammate Martin Truex Jr. will start behind him in fifth.

Last week’s winner Chris Buescher was the fastest Ford Saturday with a speed of 192.921 mph, placing his Ford Mustang in fourth.

Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

Corey Lajoie spun during practice after driving too high in turn 3, causing damage to the right rear of the car. He was able to put down a lap good for 31st in qualifying. Josh Berry, substituting for the suspended Noah Gragson, qualified 35th.

The Cup Series will take the green flag at Michigan Sunday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. ET. The broadcasting will be provided by USA Network.

