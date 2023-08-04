Through The Gears: Michigan Betting Preview

As we did a couple of short weeks ago, NASCAR heads to one of the more unique tracks on the schedule, Michigan International Speedway. Mark Harris is joined by his longtime friend and the host of the longest-running NASCAR betting podcast, Full Tank Phil.

They kick things off discussing why Michigan is such a unique track, why there is and is not a comparison to Auto Club, and why track history matters here at Michigan more than most tracks on the circuit.

Harris then heads to the outright market where the two throw out a couple names to keep an eye on this week and one name that is one of the favorites, in good reason according to Harris.

Then Phil gives his thoughts on the finishing prop market and gives his thoughts on the Ford camp this week, as it is it’s home track.

Harris rounds out the show by dipping back into the NASCAR Xfinity Series with his best bet of the week.

