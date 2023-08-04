Josh Berry on Pole for Xfinity Michigan Race

On Friday afternoon (Aug. 4), Josh Berry won the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway with a speed of 189.534 mph — the only driver to get in the 189-mph range.

It was Berry’s third career pole and his second in the last three races. He also qualified first at Pocono Raceway two weeks ago.

Justin Allgaier completed the JR Motorsports front row with a speed of 188.289 mph. JRM made up three of the first four positions, with last week’s winner Sam Mayer starting in fourth position.

Austin Hill broke up the JRM trio with a 188.181 mph lap that put Hill in third.

Riley Herbst was the fastest Ford to round off the top five.

Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar, Ty Gibbs (the fastest Toyota), Sammy Smith and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top 10.

The Xfinity Series will take the green flag at Michigan on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET for the Cabo Wabo 250. The broadcast will be provided by USA Network.

