Entry List: 2023 Henry Ford Health 200

The ARCA Menards Series returns to action in Brooklyn, Mich., for the Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway.
Twenty-three cars are set to compete in the 11th event of the season.
Michigan native Gage Rodgers will make his third career start in the No. 10 for Fast Track Racing. Fellow Michigan driver Morgen Baird makes his season debut in the team’s No. 11 entry.
Venturini Motorsports puts Jake Finch in its No. 15, his second appearance of the season in the main series. Gus Dean returns to the track in the No. 25 for VMS, while Kris Wright makes his season debut in the No. 55 for the team.
Tim Goulet will pilot his self-owned entry, the No. 31.
Brad Smith Motorsports will field a second car this weekend, with Jeff Smith climbing into the No. 49.
ARCA veteran and local driver Jeffery MacZink will drive his family-owned No. 65 in his first main-series start of the year.
Caleb Costner appears for the fourth time in 2023 driving the No. 93 for Costner Weaver Motorsports.
Alex Clubb is currently listed in his No. 03, though Roger Carter was initially announced for the ride this weekend.
ARCA Michigan Entry List
ARCA drivers will tackle the two-mile oval on Friday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, with livestream coverage provided by FloRacing.
About the author
Luken Glover arrived on the Frontstretch scene in 2020. He has been an avid NASCAR fan for the majority of his life, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who used to help former team owner Junie Donlavey in his garage. Glover covers news for the site and took over "The Underdog House" column in 2021. In addition to being a college junior, his hobbies include volunteering at church, playing basketball and tennis, racing go-karts, and helping at his high school alma mater.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.