Corey LaJoie Signs Multi-Year Extension With Spire

Corey LaJoie has agreed to a multi-year extension with Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced Aug. 2.

The deal will see LaJoie remain in the No. 7 Chevrolet for the foreseeable future, though the exact length was not announced.

“When Jeff, TJ and I sat at the conference table three years ago, with a whiteboard and vision to build a competitive race team, I was excited for the challenge,” LaJoie said in a team release. “Since that meeting, I’ve grown, matured and developed my skills and will continue to improve myself and my extended family at Spire Motorsports for years to come.

“We will continue stacking pennies and deliver for our great partners on and off the track. We’re even more eager to bring our loyal fans on the journey with us.”

The 31-year-old is in his third season with Spire, on pace for a career-high average finish at 21.2. He earned his career-best finish of fourth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the spring and has recorded five top 15s. He currently sits 27th in points.

In 222 career starts, the Charlotte native has earned two top fives and six top 10s, with three of those coming with Spire.

Spire currently fields two full-time Cup cars. The status of the No. 77 and driver Ty Dillon has not been announced for 2024.

