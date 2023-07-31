Entry List: 2023 Cabo Wabo 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the Cabo Wabo 250.

Forty cars have been entered, so two cars will be ejected from the list in qualifying, barring any changes.

Ty Gibbs returns to the series behind the wheel of the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing. Connor Mosack, who drove the car at Road America, moves to Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 24.

Carson Hocevar will attempt to run his fifth race in the Xfinity Series this weekend, following a pair of top 10s earlier this season. He is back in the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports.

Mason Massey will try to join the field in the No. 44 Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing, while Jeffrey Earnhardt returns to the team in its No. 45.

CJ McLaughlin is back in the No. 53 for Emerling-Gase Motorsports, while Patrick Emerling, who drove the No. 53 at Road America, shifts to EGM’s No. 35.

Mason Maggio will attempt to make the race in the No. 08 Ford Mustang for SS-Green Light Racing, as will Stefan Parsons in the team’s No. 07.

Dawson Cram and CHK Racing return with the No. 74 for the first time since Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Weatherman, who drove the No. 4 last weekend at Road America, will be behind the wheel of the No. 91 Chevrolet for DGM Racing at Michigan.

The No. 4 for JD Motorsports and the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports are currently entered without a driver.

Coverage for the Cabo Wabo 250 will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and will be broadcast on NBC and Motor Racing Network.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article