Tyler Reddick Wins Pole for Richmond Cup Race

Tyler Reddick hit the wall in the first round of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Saturday (July 29) at Richmond Raceway, but that proved to be no problem as he won the pole in final round qualifying with a speed of 113.689 mph.

The pole is the fifth of Reddick Cup career, his first of 2023 and his first on a short track.

Kyle Busch will start on the outside of the front row. Last week’s winner Denny Hamlin will start third, while Chase Elliott recorded his best qualifying effort of the season in fourth. Reddick’s 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace wound up fifth.

William Byron will start sixth and Ty Gibbs will start seventh, while last year’s winner Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and regular season points leader Martin Truex Jr. competed the top 10.

Hamlin ran the fastest lap in Group A qualifying. Harvick ran the top speed in Group B Qualifying.

Elliott, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley failed inspection twice times and lost pit stall selection and their car chief, but all three will keep their respective starting spots.

Derek Kraus qualified in place of AJ Allmendinger (who is racing at Road America) and was 36th out of 36 cars.

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series from Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 30, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

