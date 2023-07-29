Johnny Benson Jr. to Make SRX Debut at Berlin

Exit Paul Tracy, enter Johnny Benson Jr.
After Tracy’s indefinite suspension, the Superstar Racing Experience announced on July 29 that Benson would join the field for the fourth round at Berlin Raceway.
The 1995 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, 2008 Craftsman Truck Series champion and the winner of the October 2002 Cup race at Rockingham Speedway, Benson will make his SRX debut in his home state of Michigan.
“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race in the SRX series,” Benson said. “Not only to compete against some of the best drivers in the country, but to return to my home track, Berlin Raceway,”
“It’s not often you have the opportunity to invite a good friend and a multiple different series champion to drive in SRX at his hometown track,” said Don Hawk, the CEO of SRX. “I believe this announcement will be warmly received by all those great race fans at Berlin Raceway.”
The SRX event at Berlin will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 3. ESPN will broadcast the race.
About the author
Stephen Stumpf joined Frontstretch in September 2021 and currently pens the weekly columns 4 Burning Questions and Stat Sheet. He also contributes to Frontstretch with social media, editing and rotating commentary while occasionally serving as an on-site reporter. A Texas native, Stephen started following NASCAR at age 9.
Follow on Twitter @stephen_stumpf.
I was always a fan of Johnny Benson way back in the days of the original ASA racing at the Minn State Fair. Good to see him in SRX, and I hope we’re rid of Tracy for good.
Berlin is a really hard track to get a handle on and JBJ will know a lot about its quirks since he drove a variety of cars at the track, just like his father.