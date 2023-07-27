Katherine Legge Running Indy for SSGLR

Katherine Legge will join SS-Green Light Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, SSGLR announced July 27.

Legge is set to drive the team’s No. 07.

“The Indy 500 made me realize that life and racing careers are too short not to go for it,” Legge said in a team release. “My interest and passion are to continue to break new ground in motorsports. I’ve been proactive over the last year in thinking about what I want to do in my career and how I can accomplish those things.”

Legge has made four starts in the Xfinity Series before, dating back to 2018 when she joined JD Motorsports at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Her career best in the series is a 14th place finish at Road America in the same year. All four of her starts came with JDM that year.

The full-time IMSA driver also ran the Indianapolis 500 this year, finishing 33rd.

SSGLR has not announced who will drive its No. 08 at the track.

