Denny Hamlin stirred up controversy with his 50th career win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway.
Hamlin and Kyle Larson were battling late in the race, and Larson lost the race lead on the high side out of turn 1. As Hamlin went on to win the race, should NASCAR have penalized Hamlin for his actions at Pocono? Why is NASCAR penalizing other drivers but not Hamlin?
Will Larson be looking for payback against Hamlin after last weekend?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.
