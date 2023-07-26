On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Bryan Nolen fills in for Trey Lyle and is joined by Dalton Hopkins, Jared Haas (filling in for Michael Massie) and special guest Davey Segal.

They debate whether the move from Denny Hamlin at Pocono Raceway was the appropriate decision, and they also discuss if he will get payback from Kyle Larson in the near future.

The guys also talk about caution at the end of the race, and whether Ryan Preece is feeling the pressure as he has had an altercation two times in the past week after races. They also get into Joey Logano losing his cool at the tow-truck driver.

Also, the guys pick the best rivalries in the sport from the past 50 years.

