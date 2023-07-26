Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Bryan Nolen fills in for Trey Lyle and is joined by Dalton Hopkins, Jared Haas (filling in for Michael Massie) and special guest Davey Segal.
They debate whether the move from Denny Hamlin at Pocono Raceway was the appropriate decision, and they also discuss if he will get payback from Kyle Larson in the near future.
The guys also talk about caution at the end of the race, and whether Ryan Preece is feeling the pressure as he has had an altercation two times in the past week after races. They also get into Joey Logano losing his cool at the tow-truck driver.
Also, the guys pick the best rivalries in the sport from the past 50 years.
Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
About the author
Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.