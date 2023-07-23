Austin Dillon Crashes After Bump From Tyler Reddick—Tosses Helmet

Austin Dillon has not had a great season, but it got a little bit worse on Lap 106 of the NASCAR Cup Series’s Highpoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday (July 23).



While racing for a spot in the top ten, Dillon was three-wide with former teammate Tyler Reddick and Brad Keselowski. Reddick entered turn one deep to the inside of Dillon and got into him, sending the No. 3 careening hard into the outside wall.



Dillon seemed okay after the accident, and after exiting the car, he expressed his displeasure in a classic way.

Channeling his inner Tony Stewart, Dillon chucked his helmet across the track at the No. 45. He missed entirely, but the sentiment was there.



Helmet Throw gets a 2.6 out of 10. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/kUliI5PiDX — Jared Haas (@RealJaredHaas) July 23, 2023



“I mean it is what is man. Everybody races each other like that. At this point I really don’t know. I thought I was doing the right thing just going into the middle lane of the track. I wasn’t on the bottom lane. I was going to hold the middle. He drove up into me from the bottom lane,” Dillon told Frontstretch.



“I’m pissed about it because from my perspective I couldn’t see him. I know I was three wide but my left front is in front of him. I didn’t come down egregiously. He drove into the corner deep enough to try and get me back, like to get his right front in front of my left front. That was not possible with how I drove in the corner and he wiped me out in the fastest part of the track.”

Dillon also told NBC Sports that, “he was going to have to start wrecking some people.”



Reddick did compliment the helmet throw over the radio after it happened.



Dillon will likely finish 34th.

