Last Lap Pass at Pocono Gives Kyle Busch the 100th Truck Win for KBM

Kyle Busch passed Corey Heim on the last lap at Pocono Raceway to score his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win of the season. This is Busch’s 64th career win and the 100th team win for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Heim led the race after a restart with five laps to go, and Busch waited until the final two turns to pounce. Coming out of turn 1. Busch used the draft and made the pass on Heim in turn 2 to drive away to the win.

Heim finished second to add to his regular season points lead, while Taylor Gray scored a career best finish of third. Christopher Bell and Grant Enfinger completed the top five.

Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, Dean Thompson, Ben Rhodes and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top 10.

“Yeah, I mean [100] it’s pretty cool.” Busch told FS1 after the race. “We’ve been around for a long time, not as long as others obviously, they’ve withstood a little bit longer. It’s been fun, just a great ride, obviously, this Silverado was really fast.”

Nick Sanchez led the field to the green flag in the 60-lap race via his fourth pole of the season. On lap three, Tanner Gray hit the wall hard in turn 1 to bring out the first caution of the race. Zane Smith took the lead on the restart at lap eight and won stage one from there.

An early caution at Pocono for this incident involving @tannergray5. pic.twitter.com/k4PUxSbbPs — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) July 22, 2023

During stage two, Kyle Busch made the pass on Smith to take the lead before pitting with three laps to go in the stage. Smith stayed out to sweep the first two stages of the race.

The field shuffled as those who did not pit before the end of stage two came to pit road for the beginning of stage three. Corey Heim and Busch first battled for the lead at the start of the stage, and Heim went to the point for the first time in the race.

A lap 45 crash ended the day for Jake Garcia after polesitter Sanchez got loose below him, and field was reset for another restart.

The ensuing restart on lap 51 led to a big wreck in turn 1, as Carson Hocevar got loose and made contact with Kaz Grala. Austin Hill, Smith, Ross Chastain and Stewart Friesen all suffered heavy damage from the accident, which led to a red flag.

The red flag has been displayed at Lap 53 for this incident. @CoreyHeim_ is the leader. https://t.co/FsswKHXdU8 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) July 22, 2023

Heim had led most of the final stage and kept the lead on the restart with five laps until Busch patiently waited to make his move for the win on the last lap.

The move that sealed the deal on the final lap for @KyleBusch! pic.twitter.com/v5gzd5HJFG — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) July 22, 2023

The Craftsman Truck Series returns to Richmond Raceway on Saturday, July 29. You can watch the race at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

