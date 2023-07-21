Josh Berry Takes Pole for Pocono Xfinity Race

Josh Berry ended qualifying on top of the scoring pylon at Pocono Raceway with a speed of 167.951 mph earning his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole and first of the 2023 season.

Berry, who finished 17th last week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, edged out Daniel Hemric, who laid down a lap of 167.128 mph after finishing fourth the week prior. Hemric matched his best start of the season with his other two second-place starts coming at both Atlanta Motor Speedway races.

Sheldon Creed was the fastest of the three Richard Childress Racing entries and he’ll start in fourth.

The three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Connor Mosack, John Hunter Nemechek and Sammy Smith qualified fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. Mosack tied his best career start that he set recently at the Chicago street course.

Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, who was fastest in practice, and Cole Custer completed the top 10 in seventh through 10th, respectively.

Dawson Cram, Timmy Hill and Stefan Parsons were the three drivers who did not qualify for tomorrow’s (July 21) Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono.

The Xfinity Series will take the flag on Saturday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. ET. TV coverage will be provided by USA Network.

