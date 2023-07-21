Nick Sanchez On Pole for Pocono Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Nick Sanchez wins the pole for the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway with a speed of 168.966 mph for his fourth pole of the season, the most of the season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Sanchez surpassed fellow rookie Jake Garcia who took second with a 168.306 mph lap. It’s Garcia’s best career start in his career. However, after his lap was over, his truck stalled coming back to pit road.

Both Sanchez and Garica are winless with only two races, including Pocono, left in the regular season.

Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar and Austin Hill, in the Spire Motorsports No. 7, completed the top five in third through fifth, respectively.

Zane Smith, Rajah Caruth, Matt DiBenedetto, Corey Heim and Chase Purdy rounded out the top 10 in sixth through 10th, respectively.

For those who are close to the playoff bubble, Stewart Friesen slotted his truck in 16th while Matt Crafton finished 25th.

Christian Eckes did not make a lap in his No. 19 as he had an issue involving the rear of the truck. He will be starting at the back with Tyler Hill who didn’t post a lap either.

Ty Majeski pulled into pit road before he completed his lap with a flat right rear tire which relegates Majeski to the rear of the field. He’ll start 34th.

Chad Chastain, Bryan Dauzat and Norm Benning were the three entrants who did not qualify for tomorrow’s (July 21) race.

The Truck Series will take the green flag at Pocono on Saturday, July 21 at 12 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

