Entry List: 2023 Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150

The ARCA Menards series heads to Pennsylvania for the Sunset Shooting Range 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 21.

Twenty-four cars have been entered into the field.

A handful of drivers will be making their first start since Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier this season. They include Sean Corr in the No. 8 for his family-owned team, Ed Pompa in the No. 10 Toyota for Fast Track Racing and Stephanie Moyer, in the No. 11 also for FTR. Additionally, Cody Coughlin and Andy Jankowiak return in their own Nos. 72 and 73, respectively, for the first time since Charlotte.

Tim Monroe, who drove the No. 10 for FTR at Iowa Speedway, moves to the team’s No. 12.

Dean Thompson is doing double duty, racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event and also driving the No. 15 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports. It will be his fourth start this season.

Connor Mosack is also doing double duty. But instead, he’ll run both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA, the latter for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18.

Conner Jones, who drove the No. 15 for Venturini Motorsports at Iowa Speedway, will be behind the wheel of the No. 25 for the team this weekend. Toni Breidinger, who previously drove the No. 25, will run the No. 55 for Venturini.

Logan Misuraca makes her third ARCA start of the year and first since Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 63.

Bryan Dauzat and Charles Buchanan are back at the track in their own Nos. 75 and 87, respectively. Dauzat is pulling double duty, also entering the Truck race.

Jason Kitzmiller will make his fourth start of the 2023 season and his first since Kansas Speedway in the No. 97 for CR7 Motorsports.

Roger Carter is back for his second start of the year, driving the No. 03 for Clubb Racing Inc., and Jake Finch is out in the No. 1 for the first time in the main series this year.

Catch all the action in the ARCA Menards Series at Pocono on July 21. The event will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET.

