Taylor Reimer Making ARCA Debut With Venturini

Venturini Motorsports adds another driver to its roster with the addition of Taylor Reimer, who will making her debut at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in the ARCA Menards Series, Venturini announced July 18.

The Tulsa-born Reimer is the winningest female driver in the history of Port City Raceway. She is also the first woman to win a national midget feature race, doing so at the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series at Millbridge Speedway in 2022.

“I’m very excited to make my ARCA debut with Venturini Motorsports,” Reimer said in a team release “Thank you Toyota Racing, Buzzballs Cocktails, VMS and everyone who supports and believes in me.

“I grew up racing dirt so the stock car aspect will definitely be a learning curve. I have tested a late model a couple of times and have gotten more and more comfortable in the car each time. I’m up for the challenge of trying new things and I’m looking forward to furthering my career in racing.”

Reimer’s car number is No. 25. Venturini fields the Nos. 15, 20 and 25 full time in the series, plus the part-time No. 55. Jesse Love drives the No. 20.

Illinois is the first of two dirt races on the 2023 ARCA schedule. It’s set for Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

