SRX Cancels Thunder Road for Flooding, Replaces with Stafford

Camping World SRX Series officials made the decision to cancel the series’ race at Thunder Road Speedbowl next week due to the heavy amount of flooding that has affected the area.
The decision was made hours before the season’s first event at Stafford Speedway on Thursday, July 13.
Officials have stated that the event will be replaced by a second race at Stafford Speedway in Connecticut on Thursday, July 20 and that Thunder Road will have a date on the 2024 series schedule.
All fans that purchased a ticket for the 2023 event will be refunded.
About the author
Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.
Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT
