Marco Andretti on Pole for SRX Heat 1 at Stafford

Defending Camping World SRX Series champion Marco Andretti will lead the field to green for heat one in the season opener at Stafford Motor Speedway
Starting on the front row alongside Andretti will be Paul Tracy, who has competed full-time since 2021.
Bobby Labonte returns to the series and will start third at Stafford. Joining him in row two will be Hailie Deegan, who is competing full-time this season.
Making his debut in row three is former NASCAR Cup Series driver and FOX Sports commentator Clint Bowyer. He will start beside Denny Hamlin, who is also making his SRX debut.
Row four contains two veterans of motorsports, with Ken Schrader starting in seventh to kick off a full-time season and Tony Kanaan joining him in eighth.
Brad Keselowski, who joins Hamlin as a current Cup driver making his debut, will fire off from ninth. Alongside him will be the co-founder and inaugural champion of the SRX Series, Tony Stewart.
In the final row, Kevin Harvick makes his first SRX debut and will start in 11th. In the 12th and final position is Ryan Newman, who finished runner-up in the series in 2022.
The 2023 Camping World SRX Series opener at Stafford Motor Speedway will air at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 13 on ESPN.
