Ryan Preece Running 2nd Stafford SRX Race

Ryan Preece has been added to the lineup of the Camping World SRX Series’ second Stafford Motor Speedway race of the season, SRX and Stafford announced July 13.

Preece will run a 13th entry, it was announced between heats at the first Stafford event that night.

The series will now run a second event at Stafford, it announced earlier in the day, due to flooding in Vermont affecting Thunder Road International SpeedBowl.

Preece joins part-timers in the series in the race that include Greg Biffle, Tony Kanaan, Daniel Suarez and Kenny Wallace.

Preece is in the midst of his first full-time NASCAR Cup Series season with Stewart-Haas Racing, driving its No. 41. He has a best finish of 12th at Phoenix Raceway.

The second Stafford race will air July 20 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

