Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus & Donnie Allison Added to NASCAR Hall of Fame Ballot

Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus and Donnie Allison have been added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot for 2024 induction consideration, NASCAR announced July 12.

Johnson and Knaus are listed as part of the Modern Era ballot, Johnson joining in his first year of eligibility.

Allison, meanwhile, is on the Pioneer ballot.

In all, 15 total nominees will be listed for the 2024 ballot, with the other 12 returning from 2023.

The Modern Era ballot also includes Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips and Ricky Rudd.

The Pioneers portion, in addition to Allison, features Sam Ard, AJ Foyt, Banjo Matthews and Ralph Moody.

Two inductees will be chosen from the Modern Era roster, while one will be inducted from Pioneers.

Voting for the next class will be Aug. 2, plus a fan vote ballot that closes July 30.

Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and all of his titles were won with Knaus as his crew chief.

Though retired from full-time Cup competition, Johnson now races part time in the series as a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club.

Knaus, meanwhile, is Hendrick Motorsports’ vp of competition.

Allison, whose brother Bobby Allison and nephew Davey Allison have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame, won 10 races throughout a Cup career that ran from 1966-1988.

Les Richter has been added to the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR award ballot, joining the returning group of Lesa France Kennedy, Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins and Joseph Mattioli.

