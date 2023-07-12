Entry List: 2023 Calypso 150

The ninth trip of the ARCA Menards Series season takes teams to the Hawkeye State for the Calypso 150 at Iowa Speedway.
It’s also the fifth race of the year for the ARCA Menards Series East and the first of four combination races between the main series and East in 2023.
Twenty-two drivers will make up the field for the race.
Matt Kemp will be in the No. 12 this week for Fast Track Racing, while Brayton Laster returns in FTR’s No. 01.
Conner Jones will be in the No. 15 for Venturini Motorsports, his fourth appearance of the year. Jones drove the No. 25 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, which will be piloted by Toni Breidinger in her eighth start of 2023. The shuffling of seats occurs after the No. 15’s usual East competitor, Sean Hingorani, was suspended for one race following an intentional wreck with teammate Dean Thompson at Mid-Ohio.
Rita Goulet returns to action in the No. 31 for Rise Motorsports. Derrick McGrew Jr. piloted the car in the last East race of the year.
Tamayo Cosentino Racing puts Jalen Mack in the No. 43 seat for the second time this season. Main driver Tony Cosentino, meanwhile, returns in the team’s No. 45 after skipping Mid-Ohio.
Scott Melton will make his fifth start of the year in the No. 69 for Kimmel Racing.
Alex Clubb makes his fifth appearance of 2023 in the No. 03 for Clubb Racing Inc.
After driving the No. 0 at Mid-Ohio, AJ Moyer shifts to Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 06 this week.
ARCA Iowa Entry List
The race is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 2 and live stream coverage on FloRacing.
