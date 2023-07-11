ARCA Bringing Back Bonus for Winning Both Dirt Races

Some extra money is on the line for the ARCA Menards Series for the second year in a row.

The series and sponsor Performance Seed are bringing back the Dirt Double, offering an extra $20,000 to any driver who can win on the dirt at both the Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds on Aug. 20 and the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Sept. 3.

If no driver is able to grab the big money by winning both, the series will turn to average finish. The driver with the highest average finish from the two races will pick up an extra $7,500. The driver with the second-highest average finish will take home $5,000, while the third best will bag $2,500.

Last year, Jesse Love came close to the big prize, winning the first race at Springfield after holding off teammate Buddy Kofoid. Love fell just short at DuQuoin, finishing second to Ryan Unzicker in the rain-shortened event.

“It’s been over a decade since Parker Kligerman won both ARCA Menards Series dirt races in the same season, at Springfield and DuQuoin,” ARCA President Ron Drager said in a release. “Jesse Love came as close as anyone has in the intervening 13 seasons, coming up just one position short. Jessie is racing for the series championship in 2023 and he’s let it be known one of his goals for the season is to pick up that Performance Seed Dirt Double $20,000 bonus.”

Drivers announced for both races in addition to the series’ full-timers include Joe Cooksey, William Sawalich and Dale Quarterley.

