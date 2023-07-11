Denny Hamlin Picks Up Mavis Sponsorship

Denny Hamlin‘s No. 11 will have a new look heading into this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16.

This weekend’s Crayon 301 marks the beginning of a five-race partnership between the Joe Gibbs Racing team and new sponsor Mavis Tire & Brakes.

Along with this weekend at New Hampshire, the Mavis colors will be the primary sponsor on the No. 11 for Pocono Raceway (July 23), Richmond Raceway (July 30), Michigan International Raceway (Aug. 6) and Watkins Glen International (Aug. 20).

“We are thrilled to partner with Mavis,” Joe Gibbs, JGR owner, said in a release. “It is an exciting time right now for Mavis as they continue to grow and expand their national footprint. We are looking forward to working with their team to build a successful program.”

Hamlin currently sits sixth in the standings, with one win coming at Kansas Speedway on May 7.

The Crayon 301 is set to get under way from New Hampshire at 2:30 p.m. ET, live on USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

