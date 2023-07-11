Busch Sponsorship Moving to Ross Chastain, Trackhouse in 2024

Anheuser-Busch’s NASCAR sponsorship will move to Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, Trackhouse announced July 11.

The company’s Busch Light brand is sponsoring Chastain’s No. 1 in what’s announced as a multi-year deal.

The exact amount of races per year Busch Light will sponsor Chastain was not revealed in the release, though multiple reports have it at 18 races for 2024.

“On the farm in Alva, Florida, Busch Light has always been the beer of choice for all of our celebrations, and now that they are right by my side as my sponsor – it’s a dream come true!” Chastain said in a team release. “This sponsorship means so much to me as the brand not only supports NASCAR, but also places value and extends their support to communities that are close to my heart — the humble, hard-working people across the U.S. who enjoy cracking a cold one after an honest day’s work.”

Busch Light 🤝 @RossChastain coming to a track near you in 2024.​



Here’s to a future of crushing Busch Light and smashing melons 🍉 pic.twitter.com/pjQWt4ZNvj — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) July 11, 2023

Busch’s sponsorship moves to Trackhouse from Stewart-Haas Racing, where it has adorned the No. 4 of Kevin Harvick, previously promoting its Budweiser brand. Harvick is retiring at the end of the 2023 season.

“Ross has already accomplished so much in his career and we’re so proud that an iconic brand like Busch Light sees his commitment not only to the sport, but to his fans,” Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks added. “Being sponsored by the official beer of NASCAR is such an honor and we can’t wait to see what Ross and Busch Light accomplish together in 2024 and beyond.

“It has been Trackhouse’s goal from day one to build something special and different. Something that resonates with the fans and partners in NASCAR. For Busch Light to recognize this and commit to the vision is both humbling and inspiring as we continue to write a special chapter in the history of this sport.”

In 2023, Chastain has one win, six top fives and eight top 10s. He’s fifth in points entering this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article